Smokies-Blue Wahoos Postponed, DH Set for Friday

September 7, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies' (68-58, 31-26) game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (63-57, 28-28) Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The Smokies and the Blue Wahoos will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET to make up Wednesday's originally scheduled contest, and the second game will start 30 minutes after the first game's conclusion. Both will be seven-inning contests.

The Smokies will play the second game of their final homestand of the regular season Thursday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Batman bobbleheads on Sept. 10 as a part of Batman Night and will host Fan Appreciation Day on Sept. 11, the final home game of the regular season. The Smokies will also give away Trey Lipscomb bobbleheads on Sunday. For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.