De La Cruz Named Player of the Month

September 7, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Elly De La Cruz has been named Southern League Player of the Month for August.

This month, Elly De La Cruz batted .355/.425/.688 and led the league in RBI (25), doubles (13) and total bases (64), while finishing second in average (.355), hits (33), slugging percentage (.688) and OPS (1.113). He was fifth in home runs (six). De La Cruz recorded 12 multi-hit games and reached base safely in 22 of 24 games.

Overall, the dynamic shortstop is hitting .301/.357/.599 across two levels of baseball this season. He has 28 home runs and 38 stolen bases. With two more home runs, De La Cruz will be the first player in baseball this season to record at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases.

The Lookouts are back in town for their last six games of the season on Tuesday, September 13. Tickets for the last games can be purchased on Lookouts.com. The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.