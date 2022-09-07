Wet Grounds Force Postponement Between Blue Wahoos, Smokies

September 7, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - Wednesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Tennessee Smokies was postponed due to wet grounds at Smokies Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Thursday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:10 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.