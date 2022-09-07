Wet Grounds Force Postponement Between Blue Wahoos, Smokies
September 7, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Kodak, Tenn. - Wednesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Tennessee Smokies was postponed due to wet grounds at Smokies Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Thursday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:10 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
