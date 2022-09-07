Trash Pandas Edged out in Montgomery, 5-4

MONTGOMERY, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas traded home runs with the Montgomery Biscuits over the middle innings. But an error proved costly, and a late rally fell just short in a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium, evening the six-game series at one game apiece.

Montgomery opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, with doubles from Kameron Misner and Diego Infante giving the Biscuits the early edge against Rocket City southpaw Ky Bush.

Rocket City wasted no time in responding against Biscuits starter Evan McKendry in the third. Kyren Paris was hit by a pitch and Bryce Teodosio singled with one out. Jeremiah Jackson followed with a long three-run homer over the wall in left-center, his 13th home run of the season, to propel the Trash Pandas in front 3-1.

Montgomery used the long ball to restore the lead an inning later. Niko Hulsizer tied the game with a two-run bast to left-center. Two hitters later, Johan Lopez's first Double-A home run put the Biscuits back in front 4-3.

Four pitches into the top of the fifth, Paris tied the game with his second Double-A home run, a solo drive to dead center to even the score 4-4. Bush maintained the tie with a one, two, three bottom of the fifth. He wouldn't get as lucky in the sixth. Misner began the inning with a double and stole third base. Bush nearly got out of it by striking out Ronny Simon and Hulsizer for the first two outs. Diego Infante then hit a ground ball to short, where it deflected off Trash Pandas shortstop Zach Neto for an error, allowing Minser to score the go-ahead run.

Over six innings, Bush (L, 7-3) allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits with six strikeouts to suffer the loss, his third of the season and first since June 24. Sean McLaughlin was first out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas and tossed a scoreless seventh, with the help of a terrific diving catch by Teodosio in center to rob Blake Hunt of extra bases and likely save a run.

Biscuits reliever Joe LaSorsa worked around a leadoff single from Zach Humphreys to hold the 5-4 lead. McLaughlin returned for his second inning and retired the Biscuits in order.

In the ninth, LaSorsa got the first out of the inning. Trevor Brigden entered and struck out Jordyn Adams for out number two. The Trash Pandas kept the game alive with back-to-back singles from Paris and Teodosio to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. But Brigden (S, 3) struck out Jackson to end the game and earn the save, evening the series for the home team.

Paris led the way for the Trash Pandas offense, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored including his solo home run. Teodosio was 2-for-3 while Humphreys also added a pair of hits in the loss.

The Trash Pandas (76-52, 35-24 second half) continue their series with the Biscuits (64-57, 36-23 second half) on Thursday night. First pitch at Riverwalk Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

