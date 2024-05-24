Rocket City Offense Silenced in 3-1 Defeat

May 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell short against the Montgomery Biscuits Friday evening.

For the fourth straight night, Montgomery struck first with an RBI single from infielder Bob Seymour to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. The visitors would add another in the second on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Dru Baker.

Infielder Bob Seymour added another run for the Biscuits in the fifth when he belted a solo homer off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (L, 1-5).

After being silenced through the first six innings by Montgomery starting pitcher Ian Seymour (W, 3-2), Trash Pandas infielder Ben Gobbel got Rocket City on the board with an RBI single in the seventh against reliever Patrick Wicklander.

Rocket City was unable to add on as they stranded two runners in the ninth against Biscuits stopper Austin Vernon (S, 4). The loss tied the series at two games apiece.

The Trash Pandas face the Biscuits again on Saturday for National Wine Day with post-game fireworks sponsored by WOW!. First pitch against the Biscuits is slated for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Cole Wilcox (MTG)

