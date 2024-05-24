Barons Go 10 Innings and Win Again in Biloxi Road Series

May 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Tim Elko delivers the base hit in the 10th inning to give the Birmingham Barons a 5-4 win over Biloxi before 2,141 at MGM Park on Thursday night. The Barons get their second 10th-inning win in a row and now have won three on the road trip with the Shuckers.

Starting pitcher LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) threw another gem of a game. He went 7.0 innings, only giving up two hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts. Bush lowered his ERA to 1.97 on the season.

The Barons (27-14) scored first in the game when Brooks Baldwin hit his third home run of the season. The Barons infielder had two more hits in this game to raise his league-leading average to .358, which leads the Southern League. The Shuckers (18-24) came right back at the bottom of the first inning on a Brook Wilken home run, and the game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, Jacob Gonzalez singled, and Baldwin doubled to left field, moving both runners to scoring position. Elko had an infield single to load the bases with no outs. Wilfred Veras has a sacrifice fly, scoring Gonzalez. Michael Turner walked to load the bases for the second time in the inning, and Jacob Burke walked to force in another Barons run. Alsander Womack hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Elko, and the Barons took a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Barons leading 4-1, the Shuckers scored three in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4 and to force extra innings. With one out and Gonzalez at third base, Elko singled to left field, scoring Gonzalez, and the Barons took a 5-4 lead. Holding a one-run lead, Jordan Mikel comes in and closes the game with a flyout, a line out, and a strikeout to give the Barons the 5-4 win and give Mikel his first save of the season.

Baldwin and Elko get two hits in the win, while Duke Ellis gets his league-leading 28th stolen base of the season. Next, the Barons will go for win four of the six-game series as RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) takes the mound for a 6:35 pm start at MGM Park against the Shuckers.

