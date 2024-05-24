Barons Get Edge in Top-Flight Pitching Matchup, Shuckers Drop Game Four of Series

BILOXI, MS - In a pitching match-up that made headlines throughout Minor League Baseball, Drew Thorpe and the Birmingham Barons (28-14) got the edge in a 7-2 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (18-25) at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday night.

The Barons took an early lead in the second off Milwaukee Brewers' top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski with a bases-loaded walk to Terrell Tatum and an RBI double from Jacob Gonzalez, making it 2-0. Misiorowski allowed no further damage and limited the Barons to two runs over 4.1 innings despite giving up eight hits and three walks. In the third, Shuckers' catcher Darrien Miller caught two runners trying to steal second, becoming the third player in franchise history to catch two runners stealing in the same inning and the first to achieve the feat since Dustin Houle in 2017.

The Shuckers got on the board in the fifth with a solo shot from Noah Campbell, his first home run of the year with Biloxi, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The home run was just the second allowed by Baron's starter Drew Thorpe, the no. 56 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline .

Out of the bullpen, Shuckers' reliever Nick Merkel kept the Barons scoreless over 2.2 hitless innings, extending his scoreless streak to seven consecutive innings.

The Barons extended the lead in the eighth with a sacrifice fly from Jacob Gonzalez and extended the lead again with a bases-loaded walk to Edgar Quero, making it 4-1. Tim Elko then doubled to right-center, scoring two and bringing the lead to 6-1. In the ninth, the Barons brought home their seventh run of the night on a stolen base and throwing error that allowed Jacob Burke to score. The Shuckers got the run back in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brock Wilken extended his hit streak to five games with a double to the wall in left and was brought home by Carlos Rodriguez on a groundout to second. Rodriguez tallied his eighth multi-hit performance of the season with a two-for-three night.

Thorpe (7-1) earned his league-leading seventh victory of the season after six innings and allowing one run on three hits. Misiorowski (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers will continue the series on Saturday night against the Barons with the inaugural game for the Biloxi Beach Chickens. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. TJ Shook (2-5, 4.46) will start for Biloxi against Noah Schultz in his Double-A debut. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the 1,500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a pair of Beach Chickens sandals presented by the Beau Rivage. Through the team's Heart of a Shucker Foundation, the Shuckers will present a donation to Military One Coast prior to the game. After the game, Reid Foley will host a special postgame concert in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

