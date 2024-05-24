Pitching Staff Puts Together Gem, Leads Montgomery Past Rocket City

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (24-19) pitching staff put together a one-run performance and led a 3-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-21) on Friday night at Toyota Field.

Ian Seymour spun six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, both tying career highs. He allowed just three hits and a walk in an impressive start for his third win.

The offense did their damage early in the game. In the first, Bob Seymour lined a single to center field that scored Carson Williams and made it 1-0. Kenny Piper was thrown out at the plate in an attempt to score two runs on the play.

In the second, Dru Baker's sacrifice fly brought Tanner Murray in to tack on another and make it 2-0. Murray finished 3-for-4 with a double and two singles while extending his hitting streak to five games.

Mason Auer's arm helped Montgomery maintain a shutout during the third inning. A base hit dropped in front of him as the runner from second base was waved to the plate. Auer came up throwing and rocketed a throw well ahead of the runner to keep the score at 2-0.

Seymour extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth with a lined shot over the left-field wall, his third home run of the season.

The Montgomery bullpen covered the final three innings. Patrick Wicklander delivered two innings as the first arm out of the bullpen, and Austin Vernon notched his fourth save in four appearances with a scoreless ninth inning.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Toyota Field. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Victor Mederos will start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

