Turner Gets Three Hits in the Win at Biloxi

May 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Michael Turner had three hits and two runs scored as the Birmingham Barons won a 7-2 win before 3,356 at MGM Park on Friday night. The Barons pounded out 11 hits and had four players with two hits or more while the Barons have won four straight road games.

Starting pitcher RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) threw another gem for Birmingham. Thorpe went 6.0 innings, only giving up three hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts. Thorpe leads the Southern League with seven wins and an ERA of 1.50.

The Barons (28-14) scored first in the game when Michael Turner singled to right field, Jacob Burke singled to right field, Jason Mathews walked, and Terrell Tatum walked to force in Turner for the first run of the game. Jacob Gonzalez singled to left field, scoring Burke. The Barons led 2-0 early in the game with the run.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Noah Campbell homered to center field to make the score 2-1 Barons. In the top of the eighth inning, Turner had an infield single, Burke reached on an error, Tatum walked, and Gonzalez had a sacrifice fly, scoring Turner. Brooks Baldwin singled to load the basis, and Edgar Quero walked to force in Burke. Tim Elko doubled to left field, scoring Tatum and Baldwin, and the Barons broke open a close game and led 6-1 late in the game.

In the top of the ninth inning, Burke walked, Matthews walked, Burke stole third, and Matthews stole second for a double steal while a throwing error to third base scored Burke, and the Barons led 7-1. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Carlos D. Rodriguez's fielder's choice scored Brock Wilken for the game's final run.

Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs, Baldwin had two hits, Elko a double and two RBIs, and Burke had two hits and three runs scored. The Barons go for their fifth win in a row in the six-game series at Biloxi. Recent call-up LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Barons against Biloxi on Saturday night.

