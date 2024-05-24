M-Braves Rally Late for Fifth Straight Win Taking Series over Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves rallied for four eighth-inning runs on Friday night and won their fifth straight game, 5-2, over the Chattanooga Lookouts. The win clinched their second straight series, taking the first four games of the six-game set at AT&T Field.

The M-Braves (20-23) are 9-2 over the last 11 games and upped their May record to 13-8. They are three games behind Pensacola for second place and four behind Montgomery for the South Division lead.

Chattanooga (12-31) controlled the game through the first seven innings on Friday night, using a season-best performance by starting pitcher Julian Aguiar. The No. 11 prospect for the Reds tossed 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, setting a new career high for innings pitched. After taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Mississippi scored their lone run off Aguiar in the third. Bryson Horne led off with a walk and scored when Cody Milligan bounced into a double play.

M-Braves starter Luis De Avila made his team-leading ninth start and worked 4.2 innings of two-run baseball. The 22-year-old lefty struck out four and walked two, giving up four hits in a no-decision.

Jorge Juan kept the Lookouts at bay by striking out all four batters he faced in the fifth and sixth, touching 99 mph multiple times.

When Chattanooga went to the bullpen in the eighth inning, the M-Braves took advantage. Jacob Heatherly (L, 2-2) walked Cade Bunnell to start the frame, and Milligan singled to place two runners on base. After a wild pitch advanced pinch-runner Justin Dean and Milligan, Nacho Alvarez Jr. rolled into a fielder's choice, scoring Dean to tie the game at 2-2. Heatherly's struggles continued after walking Drake Baldwin and issuing back-to-back wild pitches that scored two runs and put Mississippi ahead 4-2. Tyler Tolve capped the big inning with a double off the centerfield wall that scored Baldwin.

Anthony Vizcaya (W, 1-0) gave up three hits but kept Chattanooga off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth innings, striking out two batters. Domingo Gonzalez (S, 4) issued a pair of two-out walks but struck out two, including the final batter, to earn his fourth save of the season.

Keshawn Ogans paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double, and Bunnell reached safely three times, walking twice and finishing 1-for-1. Tyler Tolve was 1-for-3 with an RBI double, and for the series has three doubles and six RBI. He leads the club with eight two-baggers.

The last time the M-Braves won five straight games was May 9-16, 2024, against Chattanooga and Montgomery. During that streak, they won six in a row.

The M-Braves will go for their sixth-straight win in game five of the series on Saturday at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with LHP Drew Parrish (3-3, 3.29) starting for Mississippi against RHP Chase Petty (4-2, 5.25) for Chattanooga. Coverage begins at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

