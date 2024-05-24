Game 4 Preview at Biloxi

May 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM BARONS (27-14) AT BILOXI SHUCKERS (18-24) RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) | RHP Jacob Wisiorowski (0-0, 2.32)**Game #42 | Friday - May 24, 2024 | 6:35 pm CT | MGM Park | Biloxi, MS | MILB.tv | Bally Live

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Sat, May 25 6:05 pm at Biloxi LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) RHP TJ Shook (2-5, 4.46)

Sun, May 26 5:05 pm at Biloxi LHP Jake Eder (0-1, 5.24) Nate Peterson (1-2, 3.58)

Tue, May 28 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) TBA

Wed, May 29 7:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) TBA

Thu, May 30 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) TBA

LAST TIME OUT: Tim Elko delivers the base hit in the 10th inning to give the Birmingham Barons a 5-4 win over Biloxi before 2,141 at MGM Park on Thursday night. The Barons get their second 10th-inning win in a row and now have won three on the road trip with the Shuckers. Starting pitcher LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) threw another gem of a game. He went 7.0 innings, only giving up two hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts. Bush lowered his ERA to 1.97 on the season. The Barons (27-14) scored first in the game when Brooks Baldwin hit his third home run of the season. The Barons infielder had two more hits in this game to raise his league-leading average to .358, which leads the Southern League. The Shuckers (18-24) came right back at the bottom of the first inning on a Brook Wilken home run, and the game was tied at 1-1. Jacob Gonzalez singled in the top of the third inning, and Baldwin doubled to left field, moving both runners to scoring position. Elko had an infield single to load the bases with no outs. Wilfred Veras has a sacrifice fly, scoring Gonzalez. Michael Turner walked to load the bases for the second time in the inning, and Jacob Burke walked to force in another Barons run. Alsander Womack hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Elko, and the Barons took a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Barons leading 4-1, the Shuckers scored three in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4 and to force extra innings. With one out and Gonzalez at third base, Elko singled to left field, scoring Gonzalez, and the Barons took a 5-4 lead. Holding a one-run lead, Jordan Mikel comes in and closes the game with a flyout, a line out, and a strikeout to give the Barons the 5-4 win and give Mikel his first save of the season. Baldwin and Elko get two hits in the win, while Duke Ellis gets his league-leading 28th stolen base of the season. Next, the Barons will go for win four of the six-game series as RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) takes the mound for a 6:35 pm start at MGM Park against the Shuckers.

BARONS STARTING PITCHER: RHP Drew Thorpe was drafted by the New York Yankess in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft. Thorpe finished Division 1 with a school record 149 strikeouts in 104.2 innings at Col Poly in 2022 before he signed with the Yankees for $1,187,600. He won MLB Pipeline Pitching Prospect of the Year honors in his 2023 pro season, leading the Minor Leagues in strikeouts with 182 in 139.1 innings.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .358 average and is first in OBP with a .435 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 53. Edgar Quero is tied for second with seven home runs and first in RBIs with 32. Duke Ellis leads the league with 28 stolen bases. Wilfred Veras is fifth in average with a .299 average, tied for sixth in home runs with five, fourth in slugging percentage at .472 percent, ninth in OPS with a .790 mark, is fourth in hits with 43, tied for eighth in doubles with 10, fifth in XBH with 15, and fourth in total bases with 68. RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) is first in wins with six and first in ERA. Mason Adams is fourth in the league with 51 strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-2, 2.89) is first in strikeouts with 56 and while Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) is third in ERA and fifth in strike outs with 50 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS

North | 1st Birmingham 27-14 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 24-18 (3.5) | 3rd Rocket City 21-20 (6.0) | 4th Chattanooga 12-30 (15.5)

South | 1st Montgomery 23-19 (---) | 1st Pensacola 23-19 (---) | 3rd Mississippi 19-23 (4.0) | 3rd Biloxi 18-24 (5.0)

