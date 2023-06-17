Rockers Travel to Battle Creek Looking for Sixth Straight Win

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Christian Foutch

Battle Creek, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to begin a two-game road series with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Saturday, with first pitch from MCCU Field set for 5:35 p.m. CT. Saturday's game is also set to be broadcasted on ESPN+.

The Rockers enter this two-game set on a five-game winning streak and currently have sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division through the first 18 games of the first half and will now look to win their sixth straight game as they head to Battle Creek for another series against a Great Lakes East team.

In Green Bay's most recent contest Friday night, the Rockers took down the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-5 to complete a series sweep at Capital Credit Union Park, after a four-run bottom of the seventh by the Rockers offense gave themselves enough of a lead late to take down the Jackrabbits for the second time in as many days.

The four-run frame was led by a two-RBI single from JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) which gave the Rockers the 7-5 lead late in the contest. Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) earned his first save of this season Friday night after retiring the Jackrabbits in order to seal the deal for the Rockers win.

Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) earned the win on the mound after pitching 3.2 innings of no-hit ball, while striking out five batters and only allowing three walks in relief. Green Bay finished with eight more strikeouts as a team to bring their team total to 172, which is still good for second in all of the Northwoods League.

Heading into Saturday's game, the Rockers will start Christian Foutch (Arkansas) for the second time this season, after pitching three innings against Kenosha last Sunday in a 6-2 win. In that game, Foutch gave up just one hit and did not allow any runs, while issuing two strikeouts and not allowing any walks.

The Battle Jacks will start Gavin Beuter (Kellogg Community College) who enters the game 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA. This will be Beuter's third appearance of the season after last pitching six innings against Rockford back on June 7.

These two teams will meet once again Sunday afternoon to complete the two-game series in Battle Creek following Saturday's matchup. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.

