Dock Spiders Fall to Kingfish 3-2 In Series Finale

June 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - It came down to the bitter end but ultimately it wasn't enough to get the job done. The Dock Spiders had Right Fielder Jack Peterson on second base with 1 out but couldn't find the big hit to bring him home and tie it up. Game two started out a lot like game one but the outcome was the inverse. Instead of The Dock Spiders offense getting going in the first inning, this time it was the Kingfish offense getting the scoring started by putting up two runs in the top of the first. Kingfish centerfielder Issac Williams (New Orleans) lined a single to Dock Spiders third basemen Chad Herrera (Viterbo) that put a runner on base for Brandon Nigh (Oakland) who laced another single that set the Kingfish up in a good position to score.

A groundout to the shortstop from Vytas Valincius (Illinois) brought Williams into score that gave the Kingfish a 1-0 lead. In the next at bat, Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois) hit a single to left field that allowed Nigh to score, making it a 2-0 ballgame in favor of the Kingfish. They didn't keep the lead for long, as the Dock Spiders came alive in the bottom of the second inning and tied the game. A double from Jack Peterson, a single from Jake Surane (UW Oshkosh) and then another single from third basemen Chad Herrera brought Peterson in to score. Centerfielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) followed Herrera with a single of his own which brought the tying run into score.

The game remained deadlocked at 2-2 until the top of the fifth inning where the Kingfish took advantage of a misplayed ground ball by Dock Spiders second basemen Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) that brought Brandon Heidal (Oakland) into score giving the Kingfish the lead and they never looked back. The Dock Spiders threatened the lead in the ninth inning but couldn't muster up anything. Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology) was tagged with the loss while Grant Siegel (West Virginia) got his first win of the season. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:05 PM in Wausau.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.