Charlie Rhee Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night

June 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Charlie Rhee (San Diego State) becomes the first Battle Jacks player to win a nightly Northwoods League award after an excellent performance against Traverse City on Friday, June 16.

Rhee finished four-for-five at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored in the, 12-8, win over the Pit Spitters.

The Battle Jacks recorded 14 hits on the evening, and Rhee played a big role in that with four hits on the night. The junior outfielder out of San Diego State sparked the offense in the 2nd inning by delivering the first base hit of the game. Rhee carried his momentum into the 3rd inning by driving in two Battle Jacks on a two-RBI single to left field. He capped off his terrific day with a pair of singles in the 5th and 6th innings.

Out of high school, Rhee Ranked 37th among outfielders in California for the 2020 high school graduating class by Perfect Game and was rated a top 500 recruit nationally, earning him a scholarship to San Diego State. In the spring of 2023, Rhee had a solid season at SDSU, both batting .286 and registering a perfect field percentage in 15 games played for an Aztec team that finished 18-11 in the Mountain West Conference. Before coming to the Battle Jacks, the junior outfielder played summer ball in 2020 with the Long Boarders of the San Diego League.

