Rafters Fry the Chinooks in a Saturday Night Contest

June 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was a huge win for the Rafters as they picked up a 7-3 victory over the Chinooks and take game 1 of the series. They out hit the Chinooks 8-7.

Ty Johnson started things off by getting to second off an error from the Chinooks shortstop, Grant Ross. Jack Gurevitch was the story of the night as he hit his first home run of the game into deep left center field in the bottom of the first. The Rafters took an early 2-0 lead. Lakeshore responded in the 3rd inning as Avery Owusu- Aseidu hit a 2 RBI double into left field to even the score up at 2 a piece.

Lakeshore took the lead in the 4th as the Minnesota product, Brady Counsell, belted a ball into left center field to put the Chinooks in front. The Rafters responded shortly after in the 5th inning as Chris Conniff got home off an error from the Lakeshore 3rd basemen. Creighton product, Hogan Helligso, had the opportunity to get in another run but was tagged out at the plate. Jack Basseer made his first appearance since June 10th and added to the Rafters run total. He smashed a ball into left field which allowed Johnson to score. The Rafters took a 4-3 lead.

The bottom of the 6th came and Jack Gurevitch struck again. He nailed a solo home run into right field to get his second home run of the day. The Cranberry Crazies went wild and the Rafters then led by 2 runs. The 7th inning came around and Basseer singled to right field which eventually put Gurevitch up at the plate. Surely he wasn't going to hit 3 home runs, right? Well Gurevitch saw a fast ball coming down the plate and this time he bombed it to deep center field for his 3rd home run. The fans went wild and Gurevitch did the unthinkable. 3 homers in a night and was responsible for 5 of the 7 Rafters runs. It was a historic night from the man out of southern California.

Wisconsin Rapids had a great day in the bullpen as their staff totaled 12 strikeouts. Logan Schulfer was the second pitcher on the mound and he had 4 strikeouts and 1 run allowed. He picked up the win for the Rafters pitching staff.

The Rafters moved on to victory as they fried the Chinooks taking the first game of the series. These two teams will meet right back here at Witter Field tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled at 4:05.

