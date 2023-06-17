Logger Offense Explodes in the Seventh Inning, Loggers Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-4

LA CROSSE, WI - After losing twelve straight games, the La Crosse Loggers decided they wanted to start a streak of winning games, not losing them. They accomplished that and more as they beat the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday night.

The game started in confusing fashion. After two Mud Puppy batters reached base in the top of the first, the double steal was called for and executed. As the runner from first darted toward second, catcher Jack Collins (Long Beach State) fired the ball toward second in an attempt to get catch the runner stealing. The throw was perfect, but it would not matter as neither the Logger shortstop nor second baseman covered the bag on the play, allowing the ball to roll helplessly into the outfield grass. The first run of the game for Minnesota would come as lead runner Tanner Recchio took advantage of the confusion and advanced an extra base. The Mud Puppies would score their second run of the game in the second inning on a Recchio RBI single to make the score 2-0.

The Mud Puppies weren't done swinging the bat. In the top of the fourth with a man on base, Colten Becker blasted a two-run homer over the wall in right-center field. The score was now 4-0 and the Copeland crowd was getting antsy.

But all hope was not lost for the Loggers. There were still five innings to play. With two men on base in the Logger half of the fifth, Jordan Donahue (Hawaii) launched a ball high and deep off the wall in right-center. The center fielder and right fielder collided as they both attempted to make a play on the ball. Two runs scored as Donahue flew around third base, his eyes set on home plate. Even after the collision, however, the Mud Puppies got the ball back to the catcher right as Donahue had committed to heading home. He was caught in a run-down and was retired on the quite uncommon 8-6-2-5 put out. The score was now 4-2.

As the game reached the seventh inning, the first two Logger batters reached base to put two men on. Left fielder Michael Dixon (Concordia-Irvine) delivered an RBI knock with a ball hit between the shortstop and second baseman, cutting the deficit to one run. The next batter walked on four pitches to load the bases before Ben Zeigler-Namoa (Hawaii) stepped to the plate. After initially going down 0-2, he fought back to fill the count before taking a ball just high to earn a base on balls and tie the game. Copeland Park was filled with energy, but the party was just getting started. Matthew Piotrowski (Cal State LA) hit a sacrifice fly to give the Loggers the lead, Gabe D'Arcy (San Diego) singled to drive in another, and Seth Cox (Memphis) would drive in two as well making the score 8-4 in favor of the Lumbermen.

The score would stay that way for the rest of the game as Tony Pluta (Arizona) tossed two no-run innings to end the game. The Loggers have strung together two wins in a row, something they had not done since May 30th and 31st. The Loggers will remain home tomorrow for a special Father's Day edition of Northwoods League baseball as they take on the Duluth Huskies.

