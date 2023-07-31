Rockers Shutout Dock Spiders in Tight Pitchers Duel

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In a close pitcher's duel between both sides, the Green Bay Rockers defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3-0 Monday night at Herr-Baker Field, giving them their 34th win overall of the season heading into an off-day Tuesday while also leading the Great Lakes West overall standings.

The Rockers scored three runs in the top of the ninth to pull away from the Dock Spiders late, as despite both teams going scoreless through the first eight innings, Green Bay leaned on the three runs to hand them the road victory Monday night.

After each team went scoreless in the first inning of play, starting pitcher Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) returned for the bottom of the second and recorded his first strikeout of the night, leading him to a 1-2-3 frame to keep the game scoreless through the opening two innings at Herr-Baker Field.

Following a scoreless third on both sides, Walker added his second strikeout of the evening in the fourth, with that K guiding him to his fourth scoreless inning of the ballgame, as the two sides remained deadlocked at zeros apiece heading into the fifth in Fond du Lac.

Walker added two more punchouts in the fifth and along with a great catch by Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) at first, the Rockers held the Dock Spiders scoreless once again and kept it a 0-0 game going into the sixth inning.

After both teams traded zeros again in the sixth inning, Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh for Walker and retired the last two batters he faced to keep it a scoreless game through seven innings with both sides remaining in a pitchers duel.

In the eighth, Dossett struck out the side to take the contest into the ninth still tied up at zeros, with the Rockers offense in search of their first runs of the game looking to break the scoreless tie.

The Rockers did just that off the bat of Jayson Jones (Arkansas) who delivered an RBI single to break the tie and give the Rockers the 1-0 lead, and another RBI single from AJ Anzai (Chapman) and a balk by Fond du Lac scored two more runs to hand Green Bay a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

From there, Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth to seal the deal for Green Bay, handing them the shutout victory at Herr-Baker Field.

The Rockers will now head into a league-wide off day Tuesday before the second game of the two-game set between the Dock Spiders takes place Wednesday night. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert from Amelia Ford beginning at 5:30.

Additionally, Frank "The Tank" Fleming from Barstool Sports and Coach Duggs will be special guests at Wednesday's game and fans will be able to meet them starting at 5:30. It will also be Woof Wednesday at the ballpark meaning fans are able to purchase a berm ticket to enjoy the game with their dog for $6.

