Battle Jacks and Marshall Community Credit Union Unveil New "Cereal City Baseball" Throwback Jerseys; Proceeds to S.A.F.E. Place

July 31, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Marshall Community Credit Union (MCCU) are excited to unveil a new specialty jersey for the 2023 season - "Cereal City Baseball" Throwback Jerseys. The jerseys, presented by MCCU, will be worn during the game on Friday, August 11, against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Forty limited-edition jerseys will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to S.A.F.E. Place. "When we were trying to come up with ideas for this jersey, we wanted to pay homage to Battle Creek and its rich baseball history, as well as have a retro-type feel," said Battle Jacks General Manager, Denny Smith. "The jerseys will take fans back in time when they see them worn on the field. Our players and coaches have been asking to wear them for weeks so hopefully when fans see them, they'll have that same level of excitement." These powder blue jerseys feature script writing of "Cereal City Baseball" on the front with a Battle Jacks dog head logo on the sleeve.

"By directing our fundraising efforts towards S.A.F.E. Place, we hope to contribute to a vital support system that fosters healing, empowerment, and lasting positive change", said Corrie Rozell, CEO, MCCU. "Together, we can make a real difference and build a community where safety, compassion, and respect prevail."

The Cereal City Baseball Throwback Jerseys will be auctioned off beginning Wednesday, August 9, at 9 AM. Fans can visit battlejacksbaseball.com and visit the "MCCU Jersey Auction" page under the "Promotions" tab to place a bid. All jerseys can be picked up beginning on Saturday, August 12, at the MCCU Field Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.