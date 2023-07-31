Wausau Can't Complete Surging Comeback, Loses Seventh Straight

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau had not scored a single run all day throughout two games Monday, but the surging comeback that forced extra innings in game two fell just short.

Following a five-run seventh, it seemed Wausau (9-15/29-30) had all the momentum going into the eighth. But it was the Rafters (13-11/33-26) who would score the only run in the inning, as they would end up winning game two by a score of 6-5.

Wisconsin Rapids also handed Wausau its first shutout loss at home this season in game one, winning by a score of 5-0.

The now seven losses in a row continues the season long skid for the Woodchucks.

Key Moments:

Jake Baker (Kansas) finished his tenure with the Woodchucks this summer on a seven-game hit streak, as he put up three in the two games combined Monday.

Christian Mitchelle (Cincinnati) had a multi-hit game in game two, going 2/4 with a double.

Dwight Allen (Georgia) and Jakob Boos (UW-Stevens Point) both hit back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth that would tie the game as part of the five-run inning.

Up Next:

Wausau will play a makeup game with Madison Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Warner Park and first pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.

