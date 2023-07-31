Prout Homers as Gustafson Throws Seven Scoreless

Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 4-0. The Pit Spitters improve to 36-25 on the season and 14-12 in the second half.

The Pit Spitters offense started off with a bang as Andrew Mannelly hit a leadoff double down the right field line. Cole Prout then hit a two-run home run to give the Pit Spitters an early 2-0 lead. Jackrabbits starting pitcher Frederick Romano settled into a groove following the home run, throwing four innings of shutout ball until the Pit Spitters offense struck again. In the top of the sixth, Tyler Minnick started the offense with a walk followed up by an Evan Orzech double to put runners on second and third with two outs. Camden Traficante doubled down the left field line, scoring Minnick and Orzech to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 4-0. Final score, 4-0 Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters improve to 36-25 on the season and 14-12 in the second half, while the Jackrabbits drop to 23-38 overall and 10-17 in the second half. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Aren Gustafson threw seven innings of shutout ball, giving up only two hits while striking out four. Jared Ure threw an inning of scoreless relief along with no hits. Quinn Berglin threw an inning of scoreless ball, surrendering just a hit and a walk.

The Pit Spitters will be off tomorrow due to the Great Plains All-Star Game in Bismarck, North Dakota. They are back in action on Wednesday for the series finale against the Jackrabbits. First pitch is 7:05 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

