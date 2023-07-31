Rockers Head Back on Road to Take on Dock Spiders

Green Bay Rockers catcher Carlos Hernandez

Green Bay Rockers catcher Carlos Hernandez

Fond du Lac, Wis. - For the first time in 10 days, the Green Bay Rockers will head back on the road after six straight home games, and will take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Monday night at Herr-Baker Field with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. This game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Green Bay will look for to get back in the win column after most recently falling to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Sunday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park, losing by a score of 9-1 with four home runs from the Rafters offense leading the way for the visitors in Ashwaubenon.

Despite the loss for Green Bay, AJ Anzai (Chpaman) led the way offensively with a 2-4 day and a run scored, while Jack Holman (UCLA) added another RBI to give the Rockers their lone run of the ballgame in the sixth inning against Wisconsin Rapids.

JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) each tacked on hits themselves to round out the Rockers offense, but four home runs hit by Wisconsin Rapids handed them the series split at Capital Credit Union Park, following a 7-2 Green Bay win Saturday night.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) threw the first five innings of the game before three Rockers relievers came on late including Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo), Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) and Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern St Paul). The four Green Bay pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts throughout the ballgame.

Heading into Monday night however, Green Bay will start Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) who will be making his 11th total appearance of 2023 after pitching 39.1 innings so far in his first 10 games.

Throughout the 10 games pitched, he has a 3-2 record and 30 strikeouts recorded, with his most recent appearance being against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on July 23 in which he earned the win after giving up just one run on four hits in five innings of work.

The Rockers will head into an off-day Tuesday following Monday's matchup before they take on the Dock Spiders again Wednesday night, this time at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

