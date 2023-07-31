Extra Innings Bite Again, Lakeshore Ignites in 10th

Madison, WI - Madison and Lakeshore met on Monday night at Warner Park for a single game before the league-wide off-day where Madison is set to make up a postponed game against Wausau. A back-and-forth backend of the contest saw Lakeshore explode offensively in extra innings, winning 12-5.

Scoring got started in the top of the 3rd when Trey Becker unloaded off Mallards' starter Jake Hilton after Hilton had put away the first eight Chinooks. Madison took their first lead in the bottom half of the inning on RBI singles by Isaiah Jackson and Canyon Brown. Lakeshore tied the game in the top of the 4th on two wild pitches.

Offense settled until the final third of the game when Lakeshore's Drew Townsend homered off Andrew Ravelo to push the Chinooks back in front in the 7th. The Mallards, who had only scored nine combined runs since the All-Star Break, took the lead in the bottom of the 8th when Liam Moreno singled to center, scoring two, one on the swing and another on a throwing error.

Madison's closer Tyler Avery entered in the top of the 9th to try and close out a win. A walk and a double led off the inning. Two batters later, Drew Townsend tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Madison left two on in the bottom of the 9th to take the game to extra innings.

The Chinooks offense found another gear in the top of the 10th against Avery and Sam Duvall. A two-run homer hit by Carsen Hansen led off the inning. Lakeshore would go on to hit two more home runs in the inning, putting up eight total to blow the door open. Although Madison was able to score their first extra inning run of the season in the home-half, the eight-run deficit was far too much to overcome. Madison now moves to 0-5 in extra inning games this summer.

Madison welcomes Wausau to Warner Park tomorrow for a start of 6:05 P.M. CST. The Mallards and Woodchucks will be the only game played outside of the Great Plains All-Star Game in Bismarck, North Dakota.

