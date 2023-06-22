Rockers Barraclough Makes AAA Debut with Red Sox

High Point Rockers pitcher Kyle Barraclough

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers pitcher Kyle Barraclough had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox this week. The 33-year-old Barraclough made his Class AAA debut on Thursday night for the Worcester (Mass.) Red Sox, earning a win with six innings of one-hit pitching against Lehigh Valley.

Barraclough joined the Rockers on May 16 and made seven appearances, going 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He threw 18 innings as a Rocker, allowing 12 hits and striking out 17 while walking just four.

A native of California, Barraclough spent parts of seven seasons in Major League Baseball, compiling an 18-15 record between 2015 and 2022 with Miami, Washington, San Francisco, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels. He was the National League Reliever of the Month in June 2018 while with the Miami Marlins and was selected as the Marlins' Rookie of the Year that same season.

Barraclough became the 29th Rocker to have his contract purchased by another league and the fourth this season. Pitchers James Marvel (Texas), Cam Cotter (San Francisco) and Ben Braymer (Colorado) had previously moved on to MLB organizations after pitching for the Rockers in 2023. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. In 2022, the Rockers reached the League Championship Series of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League with clubs from New York to North Carolina.

