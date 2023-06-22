Espinal Dominates But Offense Frustrated in Loss at Charleston

June 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): Carlos Espinal struck out a career-high nine in six shutout innings but the York Revolution offense was frustrated for the second straight night, falling to the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-1 on Wednesday evening at GoMart Ballpark. The Revs have dropped a season-high four consecutive games after winning five straight, but still lead the North Division by one game with 16 remaining in the first half.

Espinal allowed just two hits, both in the second inning, while holding the opposition scoreless for the third time in five starts and his second straight outing. He has worked 11 consecutive scoreless innings, and finished his outing with a 1-0 lead, setting down each of the last eight batters he faced, five of which were retired on strikeouts as the longtime reliever tied a career-high with six innings of work.

Drew Mendoza ripped an RBI double down the left field line in the top of the second to give the Revs their first run of the series, but it was one of only five hits on the night for the York offense.

The Revs threatened to extend the lead in the third and seventh innings with multiple runners aboard, but both innings were soiled by ejections to Revs hitters who expressed frustration with strike calls as Troy Stokes Jr. was tossed in the third and Ryan January got run from the game in the seventh.

Charleston took control of the game with two runs in the seventh and five more in a bat-around eighth inning.

The Dirty Birds scored an insurance run on a passed ball in the seventh and added one more as Jalen Miller flared a two-out RBI single to right center.

Luis Roman singled through the left side to plate the first run in the eighth. Jose Bermudez added an RBI double down the left field line and Miller blooped a two-run double to shallow left center to provide the final margin.

Notes: Charleston has won five of its last six after previously winning back-to-back games just one time in its first 40 games of the year. The Revs have been held to one run in 18 innings in the series, but still rank second in the league in runs scored for the season. All four Revs ejections have occurred over the course of six games played in Charleston. Mendoza has 23 RBI in his last 20 games. Trey Martin walked twice but lost a nine-game hitting streak on which he batted .500 (18-for-36). York righty J.T. Hintzen (4-3, 6.38) faces Charleston right-hander Troy Bacon (2-2, 2.93) in Thursday's series finale at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2023

Espinal Dominates But Offense Frustrated in Loss at Charleston - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.