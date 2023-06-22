Free July 1st Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration

The Lancaster Barnstormers along with Haller Enterprises and Community Action Partnership are proud to announce the return of the annual FREE Independence Day Celebration at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday July 1st beginning at 4PM!

This 6-hour FREE event packs plenty of family entertainment that will conclude with a huge FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA. The full event schedule is as follows:

4:00 pm-9:00 pm

- Clockwork Band performs live energetic tunes throughout the night!

- Outfield open for fans to play catch, frisbee, soccer, cornhole and other games!

- Kreider Kids Park open and FREE for kids to play in and enjoy carousel rides.

- Injoy Golf - Golf Simulator for fans to enjoy.

6:00 pm

- Lancaster's own Hot Dog Eating Contest - who will take home the championship this year?

7-7:30 pm

- Catch a preview of the Red Rose Rumble! This live wrestling event will take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, August 19th!

8:15 pm

- Family Egg Toss Contest on the Field! 9:30 pm

- Red White & BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza!

In addition to all the fun activities the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck will be open and pouring the area's finest craft beers and cocktails all night long! Plus fans can enjoy their ballpark favorite foods including craft hot dogs, Blazin J's chicken sandwiches, Fuddruckers burgers, funnel cakes, fried oreos, Kreider Farms ice cream and more!

While the event is FREE admission, for a price of $22 fans can upgrade their experience and purchase a ticket for the Silverball Retro Arcade located on our skybox level! All games are free play and include Skeeball, Air Hockey, Pinball and more!

Please note there will be no baseball game being played. The Barnstormers will be away playing the Dirty Birds in Charleston.

"We are thrilled to bring back this FREE Independence Day event for the Lancaster community," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "We deeply appreciate the support from Haller and CAP that allows us to put on this family friendly celebration of the birth of American independence for the entire community. We can't wait to throw the best Independence Day celebration in the Susquehanna Valley!"

For more information fans can visit LancasterBarnstormers.com.

