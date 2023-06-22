Ducks Slay Ferryhawks to Take Series in Staten Island

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 14-1 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The Ducks struck for four first inning runs off FerryHawks starter Michael Byrne on a wild pitch that scored Ruben Tejada and a three-run double by Joe DeCarlo. Ruben Tejada's two-run double to left-center field in the second extended the Ducks lead to 6-0. A leadoff solo homer to left by DeCarlo and a two-run blast to left-center by Brantley Bell in the third made it a nine-run ballgame.

Bell added a two-out, two-run single to center in the fourth to make it 11-0 Long Island. Staten Island cracked the scoreboard in the fourth on an RBI double by Jack Elliott off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. It stayed that way until the eighth when a two-run homer to left by Sam Travis increased the Ducks advantage to 13-1. Bell's second homer of the night, a ninth inning solo shot to left, rounded out the scoring.

Woods Jr. (6-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Byrne (0-3) suffered the loss, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on five hits and four walks over two innings with two strikeouts.

Bell led the Ducks offense with three hits, five RBIs and two runs. DeCarlo added three hits, four RBIs and two runs, while Travis chipped in with two hits, two RBIs, three runs and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Robert Stock (1-0, 3.60) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Brandyn Sittinger (3-3, 4.38).

