Revs Rained Out in Charleston

June 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): The scheduled series finale between the York Revolution and Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark was postponed due to rain on Thursday evening.

While the Revs were postponed for just the second time this season and first time due to rain (the scheduled contest for June 8 vs. Staten Island was postponed due to air quality issues), York remains in first place in the North Division by one game with 16 to play in the season's first half. Makeup plans for Thursday's rainout will be announced at a later date.

The Revs' road trip continues on Friday night with their first ever visit to Frederick. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 7 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.