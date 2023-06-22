Pen Combines on Four-Hitter to Gain Split

Bret Clarke and three of his bullpen mates combined to check Gastonia on four hits in the second game as the Lancaster Barnstormers gained a split of a doubleheader with a 6-2 victory.

Ryan Conroy dazzled the Barnstormers in the opener, teaming up with Brian Blanton to deal a three-hitter as Gastonia captured a 4-1 win.

Sam Gaviglio (0-1) matched Clarke over the first two innings, retiring the first seven Lancaster batters before Jake Hoover doubled over the head of left fielder Zach Jarrett. Yeison Coca picked up a walk to fill in first base. Melvin Mercedes and Andretty Cordero each grounded a single into left to score a run. One out later, Ariel Sandoval lined an RBI single into left for a 3-0 edge.

The Honey Hunters got one back off Clarke, who was making his first start of the season, with a leadoff homer to left center in the bottom of the third. That run was matched by the Barnstormers, who were playing as the road squad, on a Jack Conley double in the top of the fourth.

Clarke left in the bottom of the fourth inning after hitting Luis Curbelo and yielding an infield single to Alexis Olmeda with one out. Zach Warren took over and induced a 3-6-1 double play out of Davidson to get out of the threat.

Wilson Garcia put the game away with a two-run homer to right center in the fifth.

Mike Adams (2-2) was awarded the win, throwing two innings of one-hit relief.

Conroy (1-0) worked the first five innings of the opener, allowing two hits and a run while walking two and striking out four. The only Lancaster run scored on a double by Sandoval and a pair of ground outs in the second.

Meanwhile, the Honey Hunters struck quickly off Nile Ball (2-2) in the top of the first. After the right-hander retired the first two batters on grounders, Zach Jarrett picked up a walk and raced to third on a single by Carlos Franco. Curtis Terry doubled to left driving home one, and Scott Manea produced a 3-0 lead with a single up the middle.

The final run of the game scored in the top of the third as Gastonia loaded the bases on singles, and Terry chopped into a 5-3 double play.

Blanton allowed a single to Conley and a pair of walks over the final two innings to notch his third save.

The Barnstormers will entertain Long Island Friday at 6:30. Robert Stock (1-0) will make the start for the Ducks against fellow right-hander Brandyn Sittinger (3-3). Fans may tune in on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Sandoval hit safely in both ends of the doubleheader, and has now batted safely in six straight...He was 7-for-12 in the series...Garcia has homered in two of the last three games and went 4-for-7 in the Gastonia series...Yeison Coca was ejected from Game One for arguing a call at first base...Mercedes stole three bases in the doubleheader and is now 10-for-10 on the season...Jesus Liranzo struck out the side in his one inning for the third straight appearance, this time around one walk...He threw 17 pitches.

