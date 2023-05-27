Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 27 at Toledo

Rochester Red Wings (20-27) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (23-25)

Saturday, May 27, 2023 - 7:05 p.m. ET - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Wily Peralta (0-4, 7.12) vs. RHP Ashton Goudeau (1-3, 6.42)

LATE GAME HEARTBREAK: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game four of the six-game set to Toledo Friday night, after a 3-run 8th inning rally saw the Mud Hens come back from two down to win, 3-2...Rochester collected five hits, including a homer from CF DEREK HILL and a double from SS RICHIE MARTIN...RHP CORY ABBOTT logged five innings of one-hit ball before handing the game over to the pen...LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO extended his scoreless outing streak to 10 games (12.2 IP), earning a hold after he allowed just one hit in his only inning of work...the subsequently blown save was the Wings' 10th of the season which is the 5th most in International League...Rochester sends RHP WILY PERALTA to the mound tonight in search of the series-clinching win.

BALLIN' BALDY: LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO worked a scoreless inning in the loss recording his 10th consecutive scoreless outing (since 5/6) in the process...his 10 scoreless outings rank as the longest active streak in the International League...

Dating back to 2022, Baldonado went 15 outings without allowing a run (9/13/22 - 4/21/23).

OVER THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL launched the lone homer in the loss, his fourth long ball of the year which extended his hitting streak to a season-long 10 games (.333, 12-for-36)...with an exit velocity of 107.2 MPH, Hill's homer marked his third-hardest hit ball this season...

Three of Hill's four homers have come off right-handed pitchers, bringing the Red Wings team total to 29 off right-handed pitchers (11 vs. LHP).

SWIPER(S) SWIPED: LF DARREN BAKER, SS RICHIE MARTIN (2), and pinch runner CODY WILSON collected four stolen bags in the loss, marking the highest single-game total for the Wings this year...Martin's pair of stolen bases is the fourth time that a Rochester base runner has stolen two in a game, tying a single-game high...

This marks Martin's second time stealing a pair of bags this season, something he did seven times last year (six with NOR, one with BAL).

CLIPPED WINGS: Rochester batters struck out 16 times Friday night, tying the most punch outs suffered by the club this season...the last time the Wings struck out 16 times came on 5/17 in Buffalo...Rochester has now struck out 10 or more times in 14 games this season, and post the second-most punch-outs in the International League since 5/17 (96)...

Despite this, Wings hitters have accumulated the fourth-fewest strikeouts (401) in the IL this season.

STRIVE FOR FIVE: The Wings have now recorded a long ball in four consecutive games thanks to CF DEREK HILL's third-inning shot...should Rochester launch a homer in today's contest, their streak would push to five games, which would match their season-long streak (4/21-26).

CHARITABLE: Rochester relinquished a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning Friday night...the Wings are now 15-5 when holding a lead heading into the 8th inning this season, and are being outscored by opponents, 24-9 in the 8th frame...

The Wings have a -9 run differential in the late innings (7th, 8th, 9th) this season, their best of the early, middle, or late categories.

BRING THE BAKED GOODS: LF DARREN BAKER accounted for one of Rochester's two RBI in the contest, marking his third-straight game in which he has driven in a run...the last time the lefty collected an RBI in three consecutive games was 4/26-28 vs. STP...

Baker extended his hitting streak to seven games, hitting .357 (10-for-28) since 5/19...this matches his season-long streak (4/11-16).

