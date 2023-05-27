Robinson, Bats Top Syracuse 6-4 in 10 Innings

SYRACUSE, NY -- A two-hit, two-RBI effort by Chuckie Robinson helped propel the Louisville Bats (26-23) to their fifth win in a row, topping the Syracuse Mets (19-31) 6-4 in extra innings at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday Night.

After a scoreless first inning, Syracuse put the first runs on the board with a two-run home run that gave the Mets a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Louisville answered in the following frame. With a 2-0 count, Chuckie Robinson sent his sixth home run of the year over the right field wall to get the scoring effort started. With two men out and two men on, the Bats drew back-to-back walks that allowed the second run to score. With the bases still loaded, Matt Reynolds hit an RBI infield single that gave Louisville a 3-2 lead.

The Bats added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning on one hit and three walks. Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz cruised into second with a stand-up double that put two men in scoring position. Louisville then drew back-to-back walks that allowed Nick Martini to cross home plate and extend Louisville's lead to 4-2.

Bats starter Brett Kennedy (1-1, 2.20) looked solid in his third outing of the season. Kennedy threw 5.2 innings allowing three runs on seven hits with a single walk while striking out four.

The Mets responded in the bottom half of the inning with a run of their own to cut the deficit down to 4-3. Syracuse followed in the seventh inning with a one-out RBI single that tied the game at 4-4.

Both teams threatened in the ninth inning, but were unable to score, sending the game into extra innings. Louisville began the tenth with Christian Encarnacion-Strand as the free runner on second. Encarnacion-Strand moved over to third on a flyout and later scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Chuckie Robinson sent a single to center field that allowed Michael Siani to score to extend the lead to 6-4.

Bats reliever Ricky Karcher (2-2, 8.27) tossed 2.0 strong innings to keep the Mets off the board and push the game into extra innings. Karcher gave up three hits in the effort, walking one while striking out four to earn the win. Daniel Duarte (2-0, 3.74) took the mound for Louisville in the bottom of the tenth and quickly retired the first three Syracuse batters to earn his second save of the week and secure the 6-4 win for the Bats.

Louisville will play the final game of the six-game series against the Syracuse Mets tomorrow, Sunday, May 28th with first pitch set for 6:35 pm ET. Righty Teddy Stankiewicz (0-0, 32.40) will take the mound for the Bats, facing off against fellow righty Jose Butto (1-1, 6.86) for the Mets.

