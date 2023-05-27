IronPigs Fall in Slugfest to Bisons on Saturday Night

May 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-25) managed to storm back from five runs down early, but couldn't hold on late as the Buffalo Bisons (24-26) escaped as the victors, 14-9, on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Offense was plentiful early as the teams exchanged blows in the first. Davis Schneider belted a two-run homer for the Bisons while Weston Wilson drove in a run with a groundout for the IronPigs.

Both teams plated four runs in the second. L.J. Talley ripped a three-run shot for the Bisons with Rafael Lantigua adding a solo homer later in the inning. The IronPigs countered with an RBI single from John Hicks and a three-run homer of their own from Jake Cave, his sixth of the year, to cut it back to a one-run game, 6-5.

In the fourth, Buffalo plated two thanks to an RBI single from Tanner Morris and then a double steal of home allowing Talley to score. The IronPigs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Cave RBI groundout.

The IronPigs completed their comeback in the fifth. An RBI double from Jim Haley got the IronPigs back to within a run before Hicks came through with a two-out, two-run double to vault the IronPigs ahead 9-8.

That would be the last time the IronPigs scored on the night as the Bisons scored six unanswered runs to run away with the win. With the bases loaded and one out, an error allowed two runs to score before Talley hit his second three-run homer of the day. Spencer Horwitz joined the long ball part in the eighth for Buffalo, hitting a solo shot to stretch the lead to 14-9.

Paul Fry (3-0) worked a perfect sixth, striking out one to collect the win for the Bisons out of the bullpen.

Jesus Cruz (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing all five runs (four earned) in the seventh on three hits while recording just one out.

The IronPigs and Bisons wrap their series on Sunday, May 28, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital**BlueCross**.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.