Marlins to Send García to Jumbo Shrimp for Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Avisaíl García will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Monday when they start their series with the Durham Bulls at 5:05 p.m. from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

García has been on the injured list since May 2 with left back tightness. The 31-year-old had played in 10 games with Miami prior to his injury, batting .188/.243/.333/.576.

After signing a four-year deal with the Marlins in December of 2021, Garíca visited the Jumbo Shrimp on two separate rehab assignments last season, going 7-for-28 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Anaco, Venezuela by Detroit in 2007, García made his major league debut for the Tigers on August 31, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox. A career .264/.318/.419/.737 hitter with 138 home runs and 518 RBIs in 1,071 games, the 31-year-old has played 12 seasons in the major leagues with Detroit, the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami.

García was named an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2017. He batted .330/.380/.506/.885 with 27 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 80 RBIs and 75 runs scored while playing for the White Sox that campaign.

García will be the seventh Marlin to embark on an injury rehab assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. He joins Marlins teammates Jesus Sánchez (May 26-present), and Nic Enright (May 7-present) on the Jumbo Shrimp active roster. Left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-hander JT Chargois (May 9-16) and first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12) also have rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2023.

