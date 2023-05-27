Andrus Joins Knights on Rehab Saturday
May 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Chicago White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus will begin a Major League Baseball rehab assignment starting tonight with the Charlotte Knights in Jacksonville, FL. The Knights, who have won six consecutive games, will play game five of a six-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from 121 Financial Ballpark.
Andrus, 34, was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on May 13 with a left oblique strain. A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Andrus is a member of the 2,000-Hit Club. For his career, he has accumulated 2,024 hits in 1,986 games at the major league level. A two-time American League All-Star, Andrus hit 17 home runs last season combined with the Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox.
