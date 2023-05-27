Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 20-4 on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series from Jacksonville, FL against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 20-4 on Saturday night from 121 Financial Ballpark. The loss snapped Charlotte's impressive six-game winning streak.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa had a solid night at the plate for the Knights. Sosa doubled home two runs in the top of the first inning to give the Knights an early 2-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Knights, the team never led the game again. Sosa had a strong night, going 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and added two more in the bottom of the third inning. All six runs were charged to starter Nate Fisher (4-5, 4.59), who was saddled with the loss. He gave up six runs on seven hits over just four innings of work. LHP Sammy Peralta came on in relief of Fisher and he also had his struggles. Peralta allowed five runs on four hits over just two innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp added two more big innings along the way, scoring five runs in the fifth inning and nine runs in the eighth inning. Catcher Evan Skoug made an appearance on the mound in the eighth inning for Charlotte and he allowed three runs in the frame. RHP Bryan Shaw, who started the inning, was charged with six runs (five earned).

Most of Jacksonville's damage was done with the long ball. The team launched a season-best six home runs on the night, including two grand slams. Jacksonville infielder Jacob Amaya had two home runs and seven RBI.

The Jumbo Shrimp also completed a triple play in the first inning, ending a scoring threat by the Knights.

The two teams will conclude the six-game series on Sunday evening. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of the finale is set for 6:05 p.m. from Jacksonville, FL.

