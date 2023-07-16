Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 16 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (7-7, 41-46) vs. Syracuse Mets (3-10, 36-51)

Sunday, July 16, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Anthony Banda (0-0, 6.11) vs. RHP Mike Vasil (0-1, 8.53)

EXTRA PAIN: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their extra-inning affair last night, 9-8, to their Thruway rival Syracuse Mets...CF DEREK HILL went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk, picking up the only multi-hit effort for the Wings...2B JETER DOWNS notched his first homer with Rochester with a go-ahead ninth-inning shot...Wings' pitching collected 17 strikeouts in the loss, including a career-high nine punch outs from starter RHP JOSE UREÑA, who for the 10th time in his 12 starts with the Red Wings earned a no-decision...LHP ANTHONY BANDA gets the ball in the series finale Sunday afternoon against Syracuse's RHP Mike Vasil.

KEEP IT IN THE YARD: Rochester allowed four homers in the loss, which marks the fifth time they allowed four or more long balls in a single contest this season...the Wings are 0-4 in those games and have collected 23 consecutive losses when giving up four or more homers in a game, having last won a game while allowing four homers on 4/9/17 at Syracuse.

PUNCHING TICKETS: The Rochester pitching staff struck out 17 Saturday night in Syracuse, their most since 4/28 when the Wings combined to sit down a season-high 18 STP batters...after 11 games of striking out eight batters or fewer (6/29-7/9), Wings pitchers have struck out a combined 28 hitters in the last two games...28 punch outs ties the most in a two-game span for Rochester since 4/27-28 at STP.

NICE FOR WHAT: RHP JOSE UREÑA struck out a career high nine batters in the lose to Syracuse Saturday night, working 5.0 IP, allowing 2 earned runs on six hits...the outing marked Ureña's 12 start of the season with Rochester, in which the Wings have gone 2-10 despite Ureña receiving only one decision

Half of Ureña's stars have gone into extra innings, the Wings' being 1-5 in those contests.

FIRST IN A WHILE: 2B JETER DOWNS slugged a go-ahead, 9th inning homer in the loss, marking the Wings' 28th go-ahead shot of the season and 60th coming off a right hander...this marked Downs' first homer since 7/17/2022 vs. New York (off Gerritt Cole)...

Downs' 9th inning shot marked Rochester's seventh 9th inning homer of the year, third of which has come against Syracuse, and their first go-ahead 9th inning shot on the road since 9/20/2022 when Nick Banks gave the Wings the lead in Buffalo, a game they would also drop in extra-innings.

SPEED CHECK: The seven hardest-hit balls were surrendered by Wings' pitching yesterday, allowing three batted balls to read 110+ MPH including a 116.3 MPH homer off the bat of Abraham Almonte...

Rochester has allowed their three hardest hit balls of the season to Syracuse batters...yesterday's Almonte (116.3 MPH) and Ronny Mauricio (114.5 MPH) home run and a 6/2 Mauricio ground out (115.8 MPH).

HELLO OLD FRIEND: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN collected an RBI double in last night's loss as part of a 1-for-3 day...since the beginning of the month, Blankenhorn's .634 OPS ranks first on the team and 16th in the International League...

Blankenhorn holds a .245 (12-for-49) batting average against his former team with three home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBI in 14 games.

BOUNCE BACK: CF DEREK HILL went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in the loss, picking up his fifth three-hit performance and his 16th multi-hit effort of the year...Hill now has six three-hit games (one four-hit) and last collected three hits on 6/7 at WOR...Hill's .332 (63-for-190) batting average and .389 on-base percentage ranks first on the team this season (min. 20 games)...

Through 50 games with Rochester, the righty has collected 63 hits, nine homers, 11 doubles and two triples.

28 of his 63 hits (44%) of his hits have come on the weekend registering 14 hits on both Saturdays and Sundays and six of his nine homers have occurred on those two days.

