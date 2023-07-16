Bats Win in Walk-off Fashion, 8-5

July 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







In his only plate appearance of the night, TJ Hopkins blasted a 424-ft., walk-off three-run bomb to center field to lift the Bats over Nashville.

With the win, the Bats earned the series sweep and overall season series against Nashville, taking all three games this weekend and four of six on the season.

Henry Ramos led the club with three hits, adding an RBI and two runs. Michael Siani and Noelvi Marte were the only other Bats to record multiple hits tallying two hits each with Marte adding a double, an RBI and a run.

The Bats bullpen turned in another solid night as Evan Kravetz (1.2ip) Eduardo Salazar (1.2) Ryan Nutof (0.1ip), Alan Busenitz (1.0ip) and Randy Wynne (1.0ip) combined to throw 5.2 innings, allowing a single unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

Next Home Game:Tuesday, July 18, 6:35 pm E.T. (vs. Columbus Clippers, Triple-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardains)

Promos: $2 Menu Night ($2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips & sodas)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.