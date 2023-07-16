I-Cubs Use Three-Run Eighth to Win Series

July 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (52-36) used three home runs to beat the Columbus Clippers (40-48) by a score of 4-3 in the series finale, Sunday at Huntington Park.

Iowa started the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run from David Bote to take a 1-0 lead, their first run since scoring four in the fifth inning Friday night. Their lead didn't last long, as Columbus got a home run of their own in the bottom half of the second.

Bryan Lavastida's two-run blast gave the Clippers a 2-1 lead. They padded their lead in the third, when Oscar Gonzalez grounded into a double play, bringing a runner in from third.

The offenses cooled down from there, as neither team scored again until the eighth, when Iowa drew closer with a solo home run from Yonathan Perlaza. Trailing 3-2, the I-Cubs took their first lead of the game later that inning, when Jake Slaughter clubbed a two-run home run.

With a 4-3 lead, Iowa's bullpen stayed locked in to secure the victory, as Manuel Rodriguez earned his International League leading 12th save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Hayden Wesneski allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk, striking out five over his 3.0 innings pitched. He recorded 11 swing and misses in the 56 pitches he threw.

Matt Mervis collected three of Iowa's seven total hits tonight, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. The infielder is now hitting .295 with Iowa this year.

After just three singles in last night's loss, Iowa clubbed three home runs tonight. They have not hit a double or triple since hitting four doubles in the opener on Friday.

Iowa's bullpen spun six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Cam Sanders earned his fifth win and Manuel Rodriguez earned his 12th save.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and travel back to Iowa to take on the Indianapolis Indians. First pitch from Principal Park Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:38 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.