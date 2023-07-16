Norfolk Clinches Season Series vs. Scranton/WB

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (57-31) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-45), 4-3, on Sunday night at Harbor Park. The game started after a 58 minute delay due to rain. The win clinched the season series, 5-3, making it a second straight season the Tides have taken the season series vs. the RailRiders.

Norfolk started hot, with Connor Norby launching his second leadoff home run of the series. A couple batters later, Kyle Stowers launched a solo home run himself, giving the Tides an early 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made their comeback in the fourth with two runs themselves. Andres Chaparro knocked in the first run on an RBI double. He scored when Jake Lamb hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Both starters did well for each team otherwise. Bruce Zimmermann for the Tides lasted 5.0 innings, giving up those two runs in the fourth while striking out five. His counterpart, Mitch Spence, would pitch into the sixth allowing just the two home runs in the first initially. However with two outs and a runner on in the sixth, Daz Cameron belted a two-run shot to put the Tides up, 4-2.

The RailRiders tried crawling back in the seventh, when they scored on Estevan Florial knocked an RBI single. Logan Gillaspie would end up entering the game in the ninth for the Tides and closed it down for his fourth save of the season. Ryan Watson earned the win in relief for the Tides 4-3 victory.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides travel to Gwinnett for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:05 p.m., with neither team announcing their probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Extending his hitting streak to 10 games today was Connor Norby who went 2-for-4 with a run and a solo home run...the hitting streak is his career-high...since the streak started on July 2, he's hitting .343 (14-for-39) with seven runs, two doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI and seven walks while slashing .457/.718/1.175...he hasn't gone back-to-back games hitless since April 28, where he's hit safely in 51-of-64 games...in that span, he's hitting .293 (78-for-266) with 42 runs, 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 42 RBI, and 22 walks while slashing .352/.508/.860.

Stowers Powers: Going 1-for-4 with a solo home run tonight was Kyle Stowers...it was his sixth home run of the season and his 28th of his Tides career...that ties him for 7th-most all-time as an Orioles affiliate with Rhyne Hughes...he also ranks among Orioles affiliate franchise leaders in RBI (T-12th, 108 with Josh Bell), walks (15th, 74), extra-base hits (T-20th, 63 with Ryan Mountcastle, Henry Urrutia and Ryan Adams) and hit-by-pitches (T-10th, 11).

