Rochester Falls 5-3, Swept by Rockford

June 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Stop me if you've seen this one before: the Honkers go ahead early. They lose the lead in the early innings and it's looking like the opposition is coasting to a comfortable win. In the late innings, Rochester makes a push to make things interesting, but ultimately fall short.

This is exactly what happened tonight in Rockford as the Honkers fell for the fourth straight game. Luca Dipaolo got things started early with an RBI single. He has played just two games this summer but is three for five with four walks and no strikeouts.

The Rivets answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Honkers starter Daniel Zang bounced back from the rough first, tossing three scoreless after that.

Rockford added two more in the sixth seemingly putting the game out of reach. But an hour-long rain delay stymied their momentum.

In the seventh, Mattie Thomas drove in a run and they added one more, making it a two-run game.

Bryce Liechty entered the game for Rochester in the seventh with a runner at second and two outs. He struck out Scott Newman and stayed in the game to punch out one more in the eighth.

Ultimately, the knockout blow the Honkers have been searching for all season did not come. Rockford held on to win 5-3, sending Rochester to 1-8. They are off tomorrow before going to Eau Claire on Wednesday.

