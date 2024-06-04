Former St. Cloud Rox Infielder Daniel Schneemann Debuts with the Guardians

Rochester, Minn. - Former St. Cloud Rox infielder Daniel Schneemann made his Major League debut for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Schneemann is the 355th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Schneemann, who played collegiately at Brigham Young University, played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2017. He was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Indians.

In 2017 with the Rox, Schneemann played in 49 games and hit.301 with one home run, seven doubles and 22 runs scored. He drove in 17 and stole four bases in helping the Rox win the Northwoods League Championship. That team also featured future Major Leaguers Cameron Eden, Michael Busch, and Jared Solomon.

Schneemann started his professional career in 2018 with the Indians Rookie level team in the Arizona League. After 41 games he was sent to the Lake County Captains of the Lo-A Midwest League. In 43 games he hit.196 with three home runs, eight doubles, and one triple. He drove in 14, scored 30 times and stole two bases.

In 2019 Schneemann spent the full season in Lake County. Across 70 games he hit.287 with two home runs, two triples, and 10 doubles. He stole six bases, drove in 30, and had 26 runs scored.

Schneemann started the 2021 season in Lake County and then was promoted, after 26 games, to the Akron RubberDucks of the Double-A Northeast League. Between the two clubs he played in 51 games and hit.252 with six home runs, one triple, and six doubles. He drove in 30 and stole nine bases.

For the 2022 season Schneemann began the year in Akron and then was promoted to the Columbus Clippers for two games to finish the season. He played in 114 games with the two teams and hit.202 with six home runs, and 11 doubles. He stole 20 bases and drove in 38.

In 2023 Schneemann was in Columbus for 114 games where he hit.267 with 13 home runs, 30 doubles, and one triple. He drove in 60 and stole 17 bases.

Prior to his callup to the Guardians, Schneemann had played in 53 games in Columbus and was hitting.294 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles, and 39 runs scored. He had four stolen bases and 39 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Washington Nationals, Schneemann started the game at second base and went 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBI.

