Rockford Rivets Secure Victory against Rochester Honkers

June 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets soared to a thrilling victory against the Rochester Honkers in a riveting match that captivated fans.

#1 Nick Demarco emerged delivering a standout performance that secured the win. As Demarco sprinted towards second base, the crowd erupted in anticipation, sensing the momentum shifting in favor of the Rivets. Next, Demarco stepped up to the plate delivering a powerful hit that propelled the ball deep into the field. Therefore, securing a vital RBI set the stage for the Rivets triumphant victory.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.