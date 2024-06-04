2020-2021 Growler Blake Dunn Set to Become Eleventh Alum to Make Major League Debut

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract from Triple-A Louisville for 2020 and 2021 Kalamazoo Growler Blake Dunn. Set to debut in Cincinnatti's upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies, the Reds' No. 11 prospect will become the eleventh former Growler to make their major league debut.

With a local connection to the southwest Michigan area, Dunn is one of the best players that has crossed the streets of Kalamazoo. The 2020 and 2021 Growler is a native of Holland, Michigan, and played all four years of his college career at Western Michigan University located in Kalamazoo.

A career.331 hitter with 11 home runs and 50 stolen bases, Dunn was named Baseball America's second-best athlete in college baseball in 2020, was a part of the 2020 Golden Spikes Watch List and was the MAC Preseason Player of the Year in 2021.

Dunn's first summer with the Growlers, while abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a dynamic one. Dunn was named the Rawlings Big Stick Award Winner after hitting.349 across a league-most 63 games. Dunn matched the average with a league-best 32 stolen bases and third-best nine doubles.

Following his senior season with WMU, Dunn appeared in 13 games with the Growlers before being drafted in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. After a pair of seasons derailed by injuries, 2023 proved to be his best at the minor league level. Hitting 23 home runs and snagging 54 bags, Dunn became one of just five players in the last 30 years with a 20-50 season in the minors. He joins the likes of Andrew Jones, Anthony Volpe, Ryan Bliss, and Jonatan Clase.

At the end of the season, Dunn was named the Reds Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Dunn was joined by 2018 Growler Joey Loperfido who was named after a stellar year with the Astros organization. The two became the third and fourth former Growlers to be named Minor League Players of the Year with all coming in the past two seasons. 2018 Growlers Nico Kavadas (Red Sox) and Matt Mervis (Cubs) were also named Minor League Players of the Year in 2022.

In 2024, Dunn has dealt with some injury issues but has still shown an act with the bat. Across 44 games, Dunn is slashing.223/.348/.378 with four home runs, 22 RBI, and 13 total extra-base hits.

Along with teammates 2018 Growlers Matt Mervis, Joe Boyle, and Joey Loperfido plus 2019 Growler Jake Gelof, Dunn becomes the fifth former #GrowlersPipeline player to make their major league debut since the start of 2023.

