Larks Split Road Series with Minot 1-1

June 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Larks even up their record at 4-4 after first away series of the season.

Game 1: Larks complete the comeback, win 5-4

The Larks started off the road trip hot in the top of the first inning after Theo Bryant IV (Tennessee Tech) doubled with two outs and Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) hit a moonshot over the left field wall to put the Larks 2-0.

Bismarck would lose their grip on the lead and not score again until the eighth inning after Minot tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and took the lead with a run in the sixth. After Hot Tots starting pitcher Luke Krouse (Bowling Green State University) retired the Larks in order in the top half of the frame, Minot would send five men to the plate with two outs. Jonah Shields (California State University Bakersfield) walked and Trae Cassidy (Ohio University) followed with a single. On an 0-1 count, Minot catcher Trae Cassidy laced a ball the other way down the right field line for a 2-RBI triple to tie the ballgame.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jonah Shields broke the tie on a two out bloop single just in front of the right fielder to score Wyatt Reginato (Colorado State University - Pueblo) who reached base on a hit-by-pitch with one out earlier in the inning. The Hot Tots added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning on another two-out bloop single from Jonah Shields to go up 4-2, driving in Jack Matousek (Florida Institute of Technology) who singled earlier in the frame.

The Cardiac Larks roared right back, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, and one in the top of the ninth to take the lead. After Theo Bryant IV walked with one out, Brady Krzciok singled up the middle to put the tying run on base for Isaac Huettl (North Iowa Area Community College). On a 2-2 offspeed pitch, Huettl dropped the barrel on the ball and lined a double the opposite way to left field to score Bryant IV and moved Krzciok to third base, allowing him to score on a fielder's choice from Will Millard (Hillsdale College) to tie up the ballgame. With Jake Agarwal (Bellarmine University), the go-ahead run on second base after a hit-by-pitch and stolen base in the top of the ninth, Isaac Pegors (University of Mary) worked a seven pitch at-bat, singling to move the go-ahead run just 90 feet away. Alex Alva lined a 0-1 fastball up the middle to give the Larks the lead for good. Larson Sholtz (Spartanburg Methodist) would enter the game and slam the door, retiring the Hot Tots in order to secure the 5-4 win.

Game 2: Minot Bats Come Alive, Defeat Bismarck 14-4

The Larks' three-game win streak ended on Monday, falling to the Hot Tots 14-4. Minot took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and led the whole game, scoring one run after Jonah Shields tripled with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly from Tristian Moore (University of Houston).

After Kobe Andrade (Baylor University) retired the Hot Tots in order in the second inning, Minot would send nine batters to the plate and scratch across six runs in the bottom of the third on six hits and two home runs. Jaeden Jordahl (University of Charleston) doubled to lead off the inning and scored after an RBI single from Jonah Shields. Tristan Moore and Wyatt Reginato followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases for Elias Fiddler (University of Utah). The Hot Tots second basemen did not miss the 0-1 offspeed pitch from Andrade, blasting a grand slam the opposite way to put Minot up 6-0- Fiddler's grand slam was the first home run of the season for the Hot Tots. A couple of batters later with two outs in the inning, Jack Matousek joined the party, lifting a solo homerun over the right-field wall.

Minot added four more runs in the fourth inning, to go up 11-0. Jaeden Jordahl was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second base on a single from Jonah Shields. Tristan Moore drove in both baserunners after he doubled to left-center field. With Moore on second base, Kai Mayfield (Alexandria Community College) entered the game in relief and surrendered a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced to load the bases. Lucas Pringle (Charleston Southern University) became the sixth straight Hot Tot to reach base safely in the inning, lining a single up the middle to score two baserunners.

The Hot Tots starting pitcher Cullen Flowers (Galveston College) held the Larks to just one hit over three innings of work while striking out two batters. Devin Martin followed in relief, tossing two innings while allowing no hits and striking out four.

Bismarck got on the board in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring one run on two hits in the sixth and three runs on three hits and an error in the seventh. Will Millard led off the sixth inning with a walk and was cut down at home trying to score from first base on a double from Isaac Pegors (University of Mary). Andrew Niaves (Bismarck State) drove in the game's first run for the Larks, lacing an opposite-field double to reduce the Minot lead to 11-1. Brady Krzciok was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh inning and Bryant IV followed with a single up the middle for his second hit of the night, boosting his batting average to.478. Isaac Huettl loaded the bases with a walk, setting the stage for Will Millard and Jake Agarwal to drive in a run each on singles up the middle. The Larks scored their fourth and final run of the ballgame on a throwing error from the Minot pitcher. The Hot Tots would add three more runs in the latter innings and earn their first win against the Larks 14-4.

Who's Hot:

Elias Fiddler went 4/8 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. Is now hitting.304 on the season.

Jonah Shields went 5/9 with 4 runs, a triple and 3 RBIs. Is now hitting.353 on the season

Tristian Moore went 3/7 on the series and is now hitting.391 on the season.

Theo Bryant IV went 5 for 8 with 3 runs and a double and is now hitting.478 with a 5 game hitting streak. Bryant IV leads the team with four multi-hit games and leads in average and on-base percentage.

The Larks are back at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Wednesday ahead of game five of six against the Hot Tots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets can be secured at larkstickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.