Lewis Launches First Home Run in Loss to Mankato

June 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Sawyer Smith of the St. Cloud Rox

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (2-6) dropped their series finale against the Mankato MoonDogs (4-2) by a 4-1 score on Monday, June 3. Sartell native Kade Lewis (Butler University) ripped his first home run with the Rox while also singling in his last two at-bats.

The Rox once again got solid starting pitching, as Hunter Day (Missouri State University) opened the game with four shutout innings. Lewis helped his starter out in the third inning by snagging a line drive at first base and touching the bag for a double play. Day ended the night with 4 1/3 innings pitched, good for the second-longest start by a Rox pitcher this year.

After St. Cloud fell behind in the fifth inning, Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) appeared out of the bullpen and gave the Rox a chance to come back. The right-hander shut out the MoonDogs across three innings, striking out two and allowing only one hit. Brennaman has not yet allowed an earned run and has an impressive WHIP of 0.67 through 5 1/3 innings to begin his season. His night wrapped up with a dazzling defensive play by Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University), who made a spinning throw on a groundball behind second base.

Despite the final score's indication, St. Cloud put runners in scoring position consistently throughout the night. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) finished the night as one of two Rox players with two hits. The other, Kade Lewis, belted a solo home run in the ninth inning. Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) also recorded an extra-base hit when he doubled in the eighth inning.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Phil Brennaman!

The Rox will take an off day on Tuesday, June 4 before heading west for a two-game set against the Badlands Big Sticks. That series begins with a 7:35 p.m. CT first pitch on Wednesday, June 5. The next Rox home game is Friday, June 7 against the Minot Hot Tots, and it will feature postgame fireworks along with a Rox trucker hat giveaway to the first 400 fans, sponsored by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2024

