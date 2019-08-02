Robert, Tomshaw Named White Sox MiLB Players of the Month

August 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Former Barons outfielder Luis Robert and active left-hander Matt Tomshaw earned the Chicago White Sox Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for July, respectively, team officials announced Friday afternoon.

The players were selected for the honor by a panel of Chicago-area media members.

Robert posted a .330 clip at the plate (32-for-97) with 15 extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a standout 1.060 OPS across 23 games during the month of July. The 21-year-old outfielder earned a promotion from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte on July 9.

Robert, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox system and No. 5 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, also captured the Player of the Month award in April 2019 as a member of HI-A Winston-Salem. He owns a collective .345 batting average with 25 doubles, nine triples, 22 home runs, 68 RBI, 34 stolen bases and a 1.029 OPS across three levels of the organization this season.

Tomshaw, 30, delivered a minuscule 1.07 ERA through five outings in July, which included four quality starts. The veteran southpaw became the Southern League's modern-day (since 2005) innings pitched leader July 18 and eclipsed 1,000 innings of professional baseball Sunday night against Montgomery.

Tomshaw struck out a career-high 10 batters and earned the win with seven shutout frames against Chattanooga on July 23.

The White Sox initially signed Tomshaw to a minor-league deal in February 2018. He holds a 6-6 mark with a 3.16 ERA in 21 appearances (12 starts) between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte this season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.