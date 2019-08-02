Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 2 at Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Biloxi Shuckers in Friday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Pablo Lopez (0-1, 21.60 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Shuckers LHP Cam Roegner (3-4, 4.79 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, TuneIn, the MiLB First Pitch app and JaxShrimp.com.

JUMBO SHRIMP SHUT OUT SHUCKERS 4-0

Both Lewin Diaz and Jazz Chisholm each homered and Daniel Castano tossed seven innings on Thursday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-0 blanking of the Biloxi Shuckers. The contest was scoreless until the fifth inning. Chisholm bashed an RBI triple before Diaz cracked a two-run shot to help the Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-0 lead. In the seventh, Chisholm blasted a homer of his own to widen the margin to 4-0. Castano fanned five and scattered four hits in his seven frames. Vincenzo Aiello and Tommy Eveld each hurled a scoreless inning to complete the eighth shutout of the season for Jacksonville. Riley Mahan doubled in the effort.

THROUGH THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 27-17 (.614) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 44 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (133) and hits (292) at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in both WHIP (1.06) and batting average against (.208), fourth in ERA (2.82) and fourth in walks (119) during this span.

CRAZY, STUPID, GLOVE.

Jacksonville has committed 26 errors in their last 29 games, pushing their season total to 84, a figure that ranks right in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. That said, errors are not necessarily the most effective way of judging a club's defense. An argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive club can be found easily in how often the club has turned batted balls into outs, otherwise known as defensive efficiency. Jacksonville's .724 defensive efficiency is the best such mark in the Southern League.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 20 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 40-6 (.870). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in nine of their last 11 contests.

SECRET WEAPON ON THE MEND

Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López will make his second injury rehabilitation start with the Jumbo Shrimp on Friday at Biloxi. A native in Cabimas in Venezuela, López has made 14 starts this season for the Marlins, going 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA. The right-hander has fanned 73 (8.6 K/9) against 18 walks (2.1 BB/9) with 68 hits allowed (8.0 H/9) in 76.2 frames. López, who was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star last season while with Jacksonville, was ranked sixth in MiLB in ERA (1.44) and WHIP (0.93) at the time of his promotion in 2018 to Miami. He was placed on the injured list on June 19 with a right shoulder strain.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

Though the Jumbo Shrimp beat Biloxi 4-0 on Thursday, the Shuckers' MGM Park has been a difficult place to play for Jacksonville since it opened in 2015. Jacksonville is just 18-33 (.353) when playing at Biloxi since the start of the 2015 season. Moreover, the club has been outscored by 43 runs (212-169) in those 51 games. Jacksonville has lost seven of the 10 prior sets in which they have played at the Shuckers over the last five seasons.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 58 runs in their last 21 games (2.8 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.46 ERA (32 ER in 117.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 115 strikeouts against 34 walks and 94 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters had compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

OF MICE AND 'PEN

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 46 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 153.0 innings with just 34 runs, 29 earned, for a 1.71 ERA. During this 46-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 89 hits (5.2 H/9) while whiffing 166 (9.8 K/9) against 47 walks (2.8 BB/9).

