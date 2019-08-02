Pavin Smith Named Southern League Player of the Month

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson Generals infielder Pavin Smith has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for July. Smith will also be the Southern League's representative for Minor League Baseball's Player of the Month Award presented by Uncle Ray's.

Smith, 23, earns Player of the Month honors after recording a dominant stretch for the Jackson Generals, who finished July with a 17-9 overall record as well as a league-leading .726 team OPS.

The Jupiter, Florida native led all qualified hitters in numerous offensive categories last month including batting average (.341), total bases (55), slugging percentage (.604), and OPS (.998). He also finished among the league leaders in hits (31, T-2nd), runs batted in (18, T-1st), and on-base percentage (.394, 4th).

During the month of July, Smith posted his two longest hit streaks of the season including a nine-game stretch (.400, 14-for-35) from July 6-19 and another eight-game run (.444, 12-for-27) which remains active. He also drew 10 walks for the Generals while striking out only six times.

This season - his first in the Southern League - Smith is hitting .277 (98-for-354) with nine home runs, 46 runs scored, and 46 runs batted in. Since the All-Star break, he is hitting .315 (40-for-127) with four homers and 20 runs driven in.

Entering play today Smith ranks among the league leaders in 10 offensive categories, including total bases (157, 5th), extra-base hits (36, 5th), hits (98, 6th), and bases on balls (45, 6th).

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Smith in the first round (no. 7 overall) of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Virginia. He was named a Northwest League midseason All-Star in 2017 and earned a spot in the Arizona Fall League's Rising Stars game last year. The Southern League named Smith its Player of the Week earlier this season thanks to his performance in games July 8-14.

