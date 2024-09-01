Rob Charney Cup Game Goes Tonight at CN Centre
September 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, at the CN Centre, will be the final game of the Prince George Cougars' 2024 Training Camp. The annual Rob Charney Cup game featuring Team Hamhuis vs. Team Brewer.
The Coaches for Team Brewer (Red) are Assistant Coach Carter Rigby and scout Darryl Martin. Team Hamhuis' squad will have Associate Coach Jim Playfair and member of ownership Ernest Ouellet behnd the bench.
The game will consist of the top 40 players from camp. The rosters consist of returning players, new draft picks, and invites.
"It's an exciting feeling to now be one of the older guys and playing in this game", said returning forward Aiden Foster who will be playing for Team Hamhuis. "It's going to be a high and fast paced game and I think everyone will be going, so it should be fun."
Tonight will mark the third Rob Charney Cup game for forward Jett Lajoie, and he is ready to get it going this evening, "I'm pumped to get it going," commented Lajoie. "I am excited that I have 'Grenner' on my team (forward Evan Groening). Maybe we will have some Manitoba Chemistry and hopefully pot a few in."
Tonight's game is slated for 6:00 pm and is free to the public.
