Chiefs Wrap up Training Camp with Annual Red-White Championship Game

September 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up the 2024-2025 Training Camp on Sunday morning with the annual Red-White Championship Game preceded by the 3rd vs. 4th place matchup. Both games featured two 25-minute halves of play.

Team Falloon led by Chiefs returners Armstrong, Harrington, Crampton, Schoettler and Cowan faced off against Team Grabner, led by Ekström, Král, Martin, McIsaac, and Michaluk to compete for the vaunted Chiefs Cup.

In the first half it was local Spokane prospect Benjamin Humphreys who stood out with a pair of goals for Team Falloon, both assisted by Slywka and Pyatt.

Chiefs' European returner Lukáš Král was awarded a penalty shot and finished it in style past Dawson Cowan to get Team Grabner on the board.

He would add another later in the game to help cement the comeback victory for Team Grabner.

Falloon also had goals from Pyatt and Harrington. Team Grabner youngster Ossie McIntyre (7th overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft) had a penalty shot saved, but immediately followed it up with a live-action goal. Baker and Martin added scores for Team Grabner in the second half for a final score of 5-4.

In the early action on Sunday, the 3rd and 4th place teams from the camp round robin took the ice with Team Ference facing Team Yamamoto.

Mathis Preston, (3rd overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft) scored a speedy wraparound to get Yamamoto on the board in the first half between the two teams.

It was d-man Kaden Allen (24th overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft) with a goal and assist in to power Team Ference to a 5-1 lead at halftime of their game.

The second half was a tighter affair, with both teams finding the net once. In the end Team Ference took home 3rd place with a 6-2 victory. All eight goals were scored by different players, including Bedard, Milne, Van Olm, Dyck, and Trolland to add to Allan's effort for Ference. Vira added a goal to go with Preston's scoring effort for Team Yamamoto.

Following the games today, Chiefs' coaches, scouts, and hockey operations staff will meet with every player and family attending camp. The roughly 80 players in town will be cut down to about 27-30 heading into the first weekend of official preseason action.

Up next Spokane will head to Everett to kick off the preseason vs. Seattle on Friday, September 6th and Portland on Saturday, September 7th.

All package holders are invited to the Package Holder Party back at the Spokane Arena on Tuesday, September 10th at 5:30 PM. Enjoy games, food, arena tours, player autographs, and meet the new coaching staff!

Tickets to the Chiefs lone local preseason game at Eastern Washington University are on sale here, and you can snap up tickets to the Home Opener along with a 40th Anniversary Game Puck here.

