Lakovic Scores in OT to Lift Team Red over Team Grey

September 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Lynden Lakovic and Brayden Schuurman combined to score four overtime winning goals during the Moose Jaw Warriors' championship run.

The duo were at it again in the Warriors' Annual Intrasquad Game to wrap up Training Camp on Sunday as Lakovic scored the overtime winner to lift Team Red to a 4-3 win over Team Grey.

"The intensity definitely picked up today and it was the most high-paced game of the camp, that shows really good signs of where our team is at," Lakovic said after the game.

Lakovic scored a pair of goals for Team Red in the win, while Connor Schmidt had two goals for Team Grey.

The Intrasquad Game was back and forth throughout with both sides finishing regulation tied at 3-3 and 28-28 in shots.

Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said he was pleased with what he saw on the ice at the Hangar.

"We finished with a real good game," he said. "We just asked for effort and compete, and training camp is a good learning opportunity in terms of circumstances get hard, the ice isn't great, you're tired after you've played a lot of hockey, but those circumstances don't change our standards and the guys did a real good job of that."

Tyson Schamehorn opened the scoring for Team Red to give them a 1-0 lead after one.

Team Grey got on the board when Rohen Guevarra scored on a breakaway.

Team Grey would move in front when Schmidt's blast from the point found it's way into the back of the net to make it 2-1 late in the second.

Lakovic responded for Team Red, going five-hole on a break down the left side with just under two minutes left in the middle frame.

In the third, Schmidt went end-to-end for his second of the game to give Team Grey a 3-2 lead.

Then with six minutes to play, Cole Dupuis tipped in a shot from Aiden Ziprick to even the game at 3-3.

Just 1:13 into the overtime period, Schuurman broke down the wing and found Lakovic, who made no mistake for his second of the game to win it for Team Red.

Jackson Unger started for Team Grey and stopped 13 of 14 shots, while Dimitri Fortin made 11 saves for Team Red.

Devon Keller made 12 saves in relief for Team Grey and Micah Davidson stopped 14 of 16 to finish the game for Team Red.

The Warriors will now make their final cuts and then start preparations for the preseason, which open on Friday, Sep. 6 against the Regina Pats in Estevan.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.